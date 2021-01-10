Giles County increased to 3,073 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of Jan. 10, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 2,500 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Sixty-eight fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 505.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recovered from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 18,985, up from 18,870.
Eighty-eight Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH reported a new cluster of cases at Elk River Health & Rehabilitation of Ardmore Jan. 8. Four residents and two staff members have tested positive.
TDH first reported two new clusters of cases at Pulaski facilities Oct. 30.
AHC Meadowbrook has 38 residents and 17 staff members who have tested positive. TDH reports six resident deaths.
TDH lists NHC Pulaski with four positive residents and 13 positive staff members. One resident death has been reported.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 4,885 positive, 23,794 negative, 4,231 inactive, 66 fatalities; Lincoln — 3,639 positive, 14,652 negative, 3,146 inactive, 39 fatalities; Marshall — 3,209 positive, 19,622 negative, 2,750 inactive, 33 fatalities; and Maury — 10,442 positive, 60,223 negative, 9,097 inactive, 116 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 653,869 total cases, 5,206,785 negative tests, 7,785 fatalities and 565,197 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 22,255,827 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 373,588 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 90,045,410 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,931,571 deaths.
—Staff Reports
