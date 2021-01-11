Giles County increased to 3,088 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of Jan. 11, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 2,520 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Sixty-nine fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 499.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recovered from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 19,018, up from 18,985.
Eighty-nine Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH reported a new cluster of cases at Elk River Health & Rehabilitation of Ardmore Jan. 8. Four residents and two staff members have tested positive.
TDH first reported two new clusters of cases at Pulaski facilities Oct. 30.
AHC Meadowbrook has 38 residents and 17 staff members who have tested positive. TDH reports six resident deaths.
TDH lists NHC Pulaski with four positive residents and 13 positive staff members. One resident death has been reported.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 4,916 positive, 23,848 negative, 4,250 inactive, 67 fatalities; Lincoln — 3,651 positive, 14,684 negative, 3,163 inactive, 40 fatalities; Marshall — 3,223 positive, 19,663 negative, 2,761 inactive, 34 fatalities; and Maury — 10,494 positive, 60,391 negative, 9,162 inactive, 117 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 657,396 total cases, 5,224,227 negative tests, 7,865 fatalities and 568,910 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 22,557,929 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 375,576 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 90,758,953 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,941,206 deaths.
—Staff Reports
