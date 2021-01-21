Giles County increased to 3,286 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of Jan. 21, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 2,949 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Seventy-four fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 263.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recovered from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 19,668, up from 19,598.
Ninety-seven Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH reported a new cluster of cases at Elk River Health & Rehabilitation of Ardmore Jan. 8. Five residents and two staff members have tested positive.
TDH first reported two new clusters of cases at Pulaski facilities Oct. 30, 2020.
AHC Meadowbrook has 38 residents and 17 staff members who have tested positive. TDH reports six resident deaths.
TDH lists NHC Pulaski with four positive residents and 16 positive staff members. One resident death has been reported.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,168 positive, 24,687 negative, 4,748 inactive, 69 fatalities; Lincoln — 3,838 positive, 15,172 negative, 3,558 inactive, 44 fatalities; Marshall — 3,529 positive, 20,257 negative, 3,121 inactive, 38 fatalities; and Maury — 11,145 positive, 62,594 negative, 10,163 inactive, 127 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 697,783 total cases, 5,413,982 negative tests, 8,684 fatalities and 639,444 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 24,570,604 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 408,877 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 97,308,604 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,085,095 deaths.
—Staff Reports
