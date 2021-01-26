Giles County increased to 3,357 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of Jan. 26, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,069 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Seventy-six fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 212.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recovered from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 19,956, up from 19,937.
Ninety-nine Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH reported a new cluster of cases at Elk River Health & Rehabilitation of Ardmore Jan. 8. Five residents and two staff members have tested positive.
TDH first reported two new clusters of cases at Pulaski facilities Oct. 30, 2020.
AHC Meadowbrook has 38 residents and 17 staff members who have tested positive. TDH reports six resident deaths.
TDH lists NHC Pulaski with five positive residents and 17 positive staff members. One resident death has been reported.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,258 positive, 25,087 negative, 4,897 inactive, 70 fatalities; Lincoln — 3,885 positive, 15,360 negative, 3,630 inactive, 49 fatalities; Marshall — 3,585 positive, 20,513 negative, 3,261 inactive, 41 fatalities; and Maury — 11,346 positive, 63,518 negative, 10,582 inactive, 133 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 712,406 total cases, 5,508,047 negative tests, 9,162 fatalities and 662,533 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 25,362,794 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 423,010 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 100,032,461 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,149,818 deaths.
—Staff Reports
