Giles County increased to 2,797 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of today, Jan. 3, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 2,266 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Sixty-two fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 469.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recovered from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 18,402, up from 18,359.
Eighty-six Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH first reported two new clusters of cases at Pulaski facilities Oct. 30.
AHC Meadowbrook has 37 residents and 16 staff members who have tested positive. TDH reports six resident deaths.
TDH lists NHC Pulaski with three positive residents and 10 positive staff members. One resident death has been reported.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 4,551 positive, 22,988 negative, 3,981 inactive, 59 fatalities; Lincoln — 3,407 positive, 14,167 negative, 2,919 inactive, 34 fatalities; Marshall — 2,963 positive, 19,077 negative, 2,547 inactive, 30 fatalities; and Maury — 9,579 positive, 58,108 negative, 8,456 inactive, 105 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 608,297 total cases, 5,044,159 negative tests, 7,025 fatalities and 526,966 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 20,520,514 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 351,060 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 84,898,547 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,840,268 deaths.
—Staff Reports
