Giles County increased to 2,918 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of Jan. 6, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 2,422 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Sixty-four fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 432.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recovered from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 18,525, up from 18,472.
Eighty-six Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH first reported two new clusters of cases at Pulaski facilities Oct. 30.
AHC Meadowbrook has 37 residents and 16 staff members who have tested positive. TDH reports six resident deaths.
TDH lists NHC Pulaski with three positive residents and 10 positive staff members. One resident death has been reported.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 4,676 positive, 23,154 negative, 4,126 inactive, 64 fatalities; Lincoln — 3,472 positive, 14,248 negative, 3,044 inactive, 38 fatalities; Marshall — 3,034 positive, 19,156 negative, 2,682 inactive, 30 fatalities; and Maury — 9,827 positive, 58,561 negative, 8,805 inactive, 107 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 625,237 total cases, 5,089,894 negative tests, 7,381 fatalities and 548,838 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 21,213,347 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 359,784 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 86,900,991 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,877,219 deaths.
—Staff Reports
