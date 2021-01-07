Giles County increased to 2,966 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of Jan. 7, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 2,461 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Sixty-five fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 440.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recovered from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 18,675, up from 18,525.
Eighty-six Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH first reported two new clusters of cases at Pulaski facilities Oct. 30.
AHC Meadowbrook has 37 residents and 16 staff members who have tested positive. TDH reports six resident deaths.
TDH lists NHC Pulaski with three positive residents and 10 positive staff members. One resident death has been reported.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 4,767 positive, 23,389 negative, 4,173 inactive, 64 fatalities; Lincoln — 3,553 positive, 14,402 negative, 3,087 inactive, 39 fatalities; Marshall — 3,111 positive, 19,377 negative, 2,707 inactive, 31 fatalities; and Maury — 10,065 positive, 59,264 negative, 8,890 inactive, 110 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 634,237 total cases, 5,121,761 negative tests, 7,492 fatalities and 555,634 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 21,503,004 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 364,218 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 87,792,629 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,893,420 deaths.
—Staff Reports
