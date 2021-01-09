Giles County increased to 3,042 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of Jan. 9, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 2,476 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Sixty-eight fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 498.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recovered from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 18,870, up from 18,748.
Eighty-eight Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH reported a new cluster of cases at Elk River Health & Rehabilitation of Ardmore Jan. 8. Four residents and two staff members have tested positive.
TDH first reported two new clusters of cases at Pulaski facilities Oct. 30.
AHC Meadowbrook has 38 residents and 17 staff members who have tested positive. TDH reports six resident deaths.
TDH lists NHC Pulaski with four positive residents and 13 positive staff members. One resident death has been reported.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 4,822 positive, 23,558 negative, 4,196 inactive, 66 fatalities; Lincoln — 3,608 positive, 14,549 negative, 3,114 inactive, 39 fatalities; Marshall — 3,174 positive, 19,552 negative, 2,732 inactive, 33 fatalities; and Maury — 10,205 positive, 59,624 negative, 9,009 inactive, 115 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 646,450 total cases, 5,175,768 negative tests, 7,704 fatalities and 560,642 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 22,086,436 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 371,862 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 89,439,905 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,922,563 deaths.
—Staff Reports
