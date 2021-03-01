Giles County increased to 3,739 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of March 1, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,593 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-six fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 50
.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as peoplewho are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 21,614, up from 21,573.
Giles County has had 105 residents hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,567 positive, 27,386 negative, 5,444 inactive, 83 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,140 positive, 16,556 negative, 4,029 inactive, 62 fatalities; Marshall — 3,907 positive, 21,808 negative, 3,812 inactive, 56 fatalities; and Maury — 12,206 positive, 68,489 negative, 11,926 inactive, 163 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 775,693 total cases, 6,040,778 negative tests, 11,421 fatalities and 750,755 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 28,657,233 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 514,302 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 114,408,666 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,537,311 deaths.
—Staff Reports
