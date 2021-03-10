Giles County increased to 3,771 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of March 10, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,633 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-seven fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 41.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 21,878, up from 21,839.
Giles County has had 105 residents hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,588 positive, 27,777 negative, 5,473 inactive, 84 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,176 positive, 16,802 negative, 4,068 inactive, 62 fatalities; Marshall — 3,939 positive, 22,047 negative, 3,840 inactive, 57 fatalities; and Maury — 12,315 positive, 69,412 negative, 12,027 inactive, 162 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 786,597 total cases, 6,166598 negative tests, 11,606 fatalities and 762,464 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 29,137,386 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 528,652 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 117,861,487 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,615,348 deaths.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.