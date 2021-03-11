Giles County increased to 3,777 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of March 11, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,634 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-seven fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 46.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 21,906, up from 21,878.
Giles County has had 105 residents hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,598 positive, 27,837 negative, 5,475 inactive, 84 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,180 positive, 16,846 negative, 4,075 inactive, 62 fatalities; Marshall — 3,947 positive, 22,080 negative, 3,845 inactive, 57 fatalities; and Maury — 12,343 positive, 69,550 negative, 12,038 inactive, 162 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 788,109 total cases, 6,186,371 negative tests, 11,623 fatalities and 763,970 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 29,200,016 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 530,423 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 118,343,420 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,625,396 deaths.
—Staff Reports
