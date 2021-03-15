Giles County increased to 3,794 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of March 15, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,651 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-seven fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 46.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 21,994, up from 21,932.
Giles County has had 107 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,607 positive, 27,973 negative, 5,496 inactive, 84 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,190 positive, 16,931 negative, 4,097 inactive, 62 fatalities; Marshall — 3,958 positive, 22,170 negative, 3,857 inactive, 57 fatalities; and Maury — 12,392 positive, 69,879 negative, 12,079 inactive, 162 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 792,795 total cases, 6,235,558 negative tests, 11,638 fatalities and 768,631 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 29,485,159 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 535,552 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 120,115,390 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,657,831 deaths.
—Staff Reports
