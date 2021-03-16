Giles County remained at 3,794 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of March 16, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,656 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-seven fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 41.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 22,007, up from 21,994.
Giles County has had 107 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,614 positive, 28,023 negative, 5,497 inactive, 84 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,194 positive, 16,941 negative, 4,100 inactive, 62 fatalities; Marshall — 3,963 positive, 22,190 negative, 3,861 inactive, 57 fatalities; and Maury — 12,410 positive, 69,994 negative, 12,095 inactive, 162 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 794,137 total cases, 6,243,602 negative tests, 11,650 fatalities and 770,011 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 29,526,518 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 536,494 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 120,512,041 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,665,742 deaths.
—Staff Reports
