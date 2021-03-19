Giles County increased to 3,807 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of March 19, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,663 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-eight fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 46.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 22,127, up from 22,063.
Giles County has had 107 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,626 positive, 28,146 negative, 5,501 inactive, 86 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,201 positive, 17,015 negative, 4,111 inactive, 62 fatalities; Marshall — 3,981 positive, 22,295 negative, 3,869 inactive, 57 fatalities; and Maury — 12,486 positive, 70,325 negative, 12,126 inactive, 162 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 798,621 total cases, 6,295,066 negative tests, 11,709 fatalities and 773,817 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 29,720,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 540,942 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 122,096,936 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,696,505 deaths.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.