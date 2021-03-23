Giles County increased to 3,822 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of March 23, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,677 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-eight fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 47.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 22,217, up from 22,202.
Giles County has had 107 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,649 positive, 28,288 negative, 5,508 inactive, 86 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,216 positive, 17,077 negative, 4,120 inactive, 62 fatalities; Marshall — 4,002 positive, 22,388 negative, 3,887 inactive, 57 fatalities; and Maury — 12,552 positive, 70,740 negative, 12,182 inactive, 162 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 803,104 total cases, 6,337,840 negative tests, 11,747 fatalities and 777,820 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 29,911,118 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 543,425 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 123,984,240 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,728,551 deaths.
—Staff Reports
