Giles County increased to 3,852 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of March 29, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,709 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-eight fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 45.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 22,395, up from 22,329.
Giles County has had 107 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,685 positive, 28,523 negative, 5,536 inactive, 86 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,233 positive, 17,216 negative, 4,132 inactive, 63 fatalities; Marshall — 4,024 positive, 22,541 negative, 3,906 inactive, 57 fatalities; and Maury — 12,669 positive, 71,409 negative, 12,283 inactive, 162 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 809,692 total cases, 6,418,999 negative tests, 11,866 fatalities and 784,267 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 30,291,863 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 549,664 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 127,442,926 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,787,915 deaths.
—Staff Reports
