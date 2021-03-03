Giles County increased to 3,744 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of March 3, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,595 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-six fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 53.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as peoplewho are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 21,662, up from 21,623.
Giles County has had 105 residents hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,571 positive, 27,456 negative, 5,452 inactive, 83 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,144 positive, 16,594 negative, 4,038 inactive, 62 fatalities; Marshall — 3,912 positive, 21,857 negative, 3,818 inactive, 56 fatalities; and Maury — 12,238 positive, 68,709 negative, 11,946 inactive, 163 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 777,935 total cases, 6,066,316 negative tests, 11,459 fatalities and 752,966 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 28,768,930 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 518,796 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 115,033,409 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,556,124 deaths.
—Staff Reports
