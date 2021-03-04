Giles County increased to 3,752 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of March 4, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,601 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-seven fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 54.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 21,697, up from 21,662.
Giles County has had 105 residents hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,574 positive, 27,499 negative, 5,453 inactive, 83 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,156 positive, 16,630 negative, 4,041 inactive, 62 fatalities; Marshall — 3,919 positive, 21,886 negative, 3,821 inactive, 56 fatalities; and Maury — 12,246 positive, 68,841 negative, 11,957 inactive, 163 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 779,449 total cases, 6,083,248 negative tests, 11,501 fatalities and 754,465 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 28,808,978 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 519,867 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 115,467,624 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,565,369 deaths.
—Staff Reports
