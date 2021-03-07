Giles County increased to 3,759 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of March 7, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,614 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-seven fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 48.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 21,816, up from 21,784.
Giles County has had 105 residents hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,582 positive, 27,677 negative, 5,467 inactive, 83 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,167 positive, 16,730 negative, 4,055 inactive, 62 fatalities; Marshall — 3,931 positive, 21,985 negative, 3,830 inactive, 57 fatalities; and Maury — 12,284 positive, 69,185 negative, 11,990 inactive, 162 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 783,484 total cases, 6,132,296 negative tests, 11,547 fatalities and 758,039 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 28,988,762 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 524,979 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 116,810,913 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,592,688 deaths.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.