Giles County remained at 3,759 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of March 8, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,619 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-seven fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 43.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 21,821, up from 21,816.
Giles County has had 105 residents hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,582 positive, 27,689 negative, 5,468 inactive, 84 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,170 positive, 16,738 negative, 4,057 inactive, 62 fatalities; Marshall — 3,931 positive, 21,993 negative, 3,831 inactive, 57 fatalities; and Maury — 12,290 positive, 69,244 negative, 11,998 inactive, 162 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 783,904 total cases, 6,136,019 negative tests, 11,556 fatalities and 759,025 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 29,033,369 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 525,619 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 117,060,462 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,597,318 deaths.
—Staff Reports
