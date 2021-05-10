Giles County increased to 3,999 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of May 10, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,869 are now considered inactive/recovered.
One hundred fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 30.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 23,531, up from 23,421.
Giles County has had 111 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,953 positive, 30,177 negative, 5,776 inactive, 87 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,366 positive, 18,094 negative, 4,270 inactive, 63 fatalities; Marshall — 4,199 positive, 23,638 negative, 4,092 inactive, 58 fatalities; and Maury — 13,517 positive, 76,787 negative, 13,188 inactive, 172 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 854,360 total cases, 6,956,622 negative tests, 12,276 fatalities and 832,600 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 32,736,396 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 582,081 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 158,527,286 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 3,296,686 deaths.
—Staff Reports
