Giles County increased to 4,004 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of May 11, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,870 are now considered inactive/recovered.
One hundred fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 34.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 23,544, up from 23,531.
Giles County has had 111 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,963 positive, 30,223 negative, 5,784 inactive, 88 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,366 positive, 18,107 negative, 4,271 inactive, 63 fatalities; Marshall — 4,201 positive, 23,654 negative, 4,100 inactive, 58 fatalities; and Maury — 13,522 positive, 76,851 negative, 13,210 inactive, 172 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 854,918 total cases, 6,964,338 negative tests, 12,292 fatalities and 833,736 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 32,773,387 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 582,791 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 159,305,473 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 3,312,199 deaths.
—Staff Reports
