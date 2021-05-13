Giles County increased to 4,009 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of May 13, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,878 are now considered inactive/recovered.
One hundred fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 31.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 23,602, up from 23,564.
Giles County has had 111 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,981 positive, 30,305 negative, 5,795 inactive, 89 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,367 positive, 18,157 negative, 4,276 inactive, 63 fatalities; Marshall — 4,202 positive, 23,711 negative, 4,109 inactive, 58 fatalities; and Maury — 13,535 positive, 77,058 negative, 13,239 inactive, 172 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 856,428 total cases, 6,990415 negative tests, 12,305 fatalities and 835,714 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 32,844,759 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 584,346 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 160,664,394 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 3,335,894 deaths.
—Staff Reports
