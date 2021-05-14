Giles County increased to 4,010 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of May 14, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,885 are now considered inactive/recovered.
One hundred fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 25.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 23,627, up from 23,602.
Giles County has had 111 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,984 positive, 30,341 negative, 5,801 inactive, 91 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,371 positive, 18,179 negative, 4,280 inactive, 63 fatalities; Marshall — 4,206 positive, 23,731 negative, 4,111 inactive, 58 fatalities; and Maury — 13,545 positive, 77,146 negative, 13,261 inactive, 172 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 857,055 total cases, 7,002,235 negative tests, 12,312 fatalities and 836,615 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 32,893,586confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 585,224 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 161,555,984 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 3,353,210 deaths.
—Staff Reports
