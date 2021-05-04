Giles County increased to 3,992 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of May 4, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,853 are now considered inactive/recovered.
One hundred fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 39.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 23,379, up from 23,320.
Giles County has had 111 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,901 positive, 29,935 negative, 5,735 inactive, 86 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,345 positive, 17,966 negative, 4,247 inactive, 63 fatalities; Marshall — 4,178 positive, 23,531 negative, 4,064 inactive, 58 fatalities; and Maury — 13,450 positive, 76,261 negative, 13,090 inactive, 171 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 849,978 total cases, 6,889,148 negative tests, 12,217 fatalities and 826,424 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 32,497,466 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 578,121 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 153,783,791 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 3,217,811 deaths.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.