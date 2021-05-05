Giles County increased to 3,995 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of May 5, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,856 are now considered inactive/recovered.
One hundred fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 39.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 23,396, up from 23,379.
Giles County has had 111 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,908 positive, 29,979 negative, 5,744 inactive, 86 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,346 positive, 17,994 negative, 4,251 inactive, 63 fatalities; Marshall — 4,182 positive, 23,555 negative, 4,072 inactive, 58 fatalities; and Maury — 13,471 positive, 76,365 negative, 13,109 inactive, 171 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 850,885 total cases, 6,902,241 negative tests, 12,228 fatalities and 827,542 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 32,557,299 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 579,265 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 154,763,588 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 3,237,435 deaths.
—Staff Reports
