Giles County increased to 3,996 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of May 7, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,859 are now considered inactive/recovered.
One hundred fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 37.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 23,421, up from 23,443.
Giles County has had 111 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,938 positive, 30,092 negative, 5,755 inactive, 87 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,357 positive, 18,054 negative, 4,260 inactive, 63 fatalities; Marshall — 4,190 positive, 23,594 negative, 4,082 inactive, 58 fatalities; and Maury — 13,499 positive, 76,553 negative, 13,147 inactive, 172 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 852,841 total cases, 6,929,867 negative tests, 12,255 fatalities and 829,501 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 32,648,739 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 580,851 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 156,465,211 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 3,264,509 deaths.
—Staff Reports
