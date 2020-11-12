Giles County increased to 1,200 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Nov. 12, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 1,001 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Thirty-nine fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 160.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH has adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recoverd from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 13,029, up from 12,996.
Fifty-four Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH first reported a cluster of cases at Elk River Health & Rehabilitation of Ardmore Sept. 25.
According to TDH, as of Nov. 6, 52 residents and 32 staff members have tested positive. TDH reports 22 resident deaths.
TDH reported two new clusters of cases Oct. 30.
AHC Meadowbrook in Pulaski has 12 residents and six staff members who have tested positive.
TDH lists NHC Pulaski with one positive resident and three positive staff members. One resident death has been reported.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 2,134 positive, 16,147 negative, 1,751 inactive, 24 fatalities; Lincoln — 1,202 positive, 10,436 negative, 985 inactive, eight fatalities; Marshall — 1,417 positive, 13,326 negative, 1,226 inactive, 15 fatalities; and Maury — 4,569 positive, 40,233 negative, 3,743 inactive, 45 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 296,725 total cases, 3,645,425 negative tests, 3,788 fatalities and 262,527 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 10,488,531 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 242,310 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 52,523,976 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,289,474 deaths.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.