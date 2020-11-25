Giles County increased to 1,385 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Nov. 25, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 1,205 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Forty-six fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 134.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH has adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recoverd from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 14,223, up from 14,102.
Fifty-eight Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH reported two new clusters of cases Oct. 30.
AHC Meadowbrook in Pulaski has 24 residents and 16 staff members who have tested positive. TDH reports two resident deaths.
TDH lists NHC Pulaski with two positive residents and four positive staff members. One resident death has been reported.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 2,535 positive, 17,575 negative, 2,240 inactive, 33 fatalities; Lincoln — 1,494 positive, 11,123 negative, 1,278 inactive, 14 fatalities; Marshall — 1,667 positive, 14,602 negative, 1,486 inactive, 20 fatalities; and Maury — 5,602 positive, 44,588 negative, 4,841 inactive, 66 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 347,972 total cases, 3,948,402 negative tests, 4,466 fatalities and 308,566 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 12,698,809 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 261,223 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 60,155,611 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,416,853 deaths.
—Staff Reports
