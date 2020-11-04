Giles County increased to 1,076 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Nov. 4, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 915 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Thirty-eight fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 123.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH has adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recoverd from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 12,244, up from 12,139.
Fifty-two Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH first reported a cluster of cases at Elk River Health & Rehabilitation of Ardmore Sept. 25.
According to TDH, as of Oct. 30, 52 residents and 31 staff members have tested positive. TDH reported 22 resident deaths as of Oct. 30, one new death since the Oct. 16 update.
TDH reported two new clusters of cases Oct. 30.
AHC Meadowbrook in Pulaski has three residents who have tested positive.
TDH lists NHC Pulaski with three positive staff members and one resident death.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 1,854 positive, 15,010 negative, 1,564 inactive, 24 fatalities; Lincoln — 1,043 positive, 9,972 negative, 870 inactive, six fatalities; Marshall — 1,271 positive, 12,424 negative, 1,111 inactive, 12 fatalities; and Maury — 3,886 positive, 37,048 negative, 3,270 inactive, 39 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 269,802 total cases, 3,439,554 negative tests, 3,478 fatalities and 240,587 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 9,428,319 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 233,116 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 47,742,312 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,219,947 deaths.
—Staff Reports
