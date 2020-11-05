Giles County increased to 1,081 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Nov. 5, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 927 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Thirty-eight fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 116.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH has adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recoverd from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 12,325, up from 12,244.
Fifty-three Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH first reported a cluster of cases at Elk River Health & Rehabilitation of Ardmore Sept. 25.
According to TDH, as of Oct. 30, 52 residents and 31 staff members have tested positive. TDH reported 22 resident deaths as of Oct. 30, one new death since the Oct. 16 update.
TDH reported two new clusters of cases Oct. 30.
AHC Meadowbrook in Pulaski has three residents who have tested positive.
TDH lists NHC Pulaski with three positive staff members and one resident death.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 1,864 positive, 15,066 negative, 1,595 inactive, 24 fatalities; Lincoln — 1,052 positive, 9,995 negative, 900 inactive, seven fatalities; Marshall — 1,276 positive, 12,493 negative, 1,125 inactive, 12 fatalities; and Maury — 3,931 positive, 37,328 negative, 3,332 inactive, 39 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 271,771 total cases, 3,457,022 negative tests, 3,509 fatalities and 243,492 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 9,544,315 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 234,300 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 48,461,273 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,229,758 deaths.
—Staff Reports
