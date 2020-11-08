Giles County increased to 1,119 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Nov. 8, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 956 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Thirty-eight fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 125.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH has adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recoverd from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 12,581, up from 12,505.
Fifty-four Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH first reported a cluster of cases at Elk River Health & Rehabilitation of Ardmore Sept. 25.
According to TDH, as of Nov. 6, 52 residents and 32 staff members have tested positive. TDH reports 22 resident deaths.
TDH reported two new clusters of cases Oct. 30.
AHC Meadowbrook in Pulaski has 12 residents and six staff members who have tested positive.
TDH lists NHC Pulaski with one positive resident and three positive staff members. One resident death has been reported.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 1,942 positive, 15,470 negative, 1,647 inactive, 24 fatalities; Lincoln — 1,096 positive, 10,171 negative, 932 inactive, eight fatalities; Marshall — 1,312 positive, 12,879 negative, 1,160 inactive, 12 fatalities; and Maury — 4,195 positive, 38,688 negative, 3,487 inactive, 42 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 281,851 total cases, 3,538,903 negative tests, 3,595 fatalities and 250,818 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 9,937,709 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 237,484 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 50,262,472 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,254,194 deaths.
—Staff Reports
