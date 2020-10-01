Giles County increased to 659 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Oct. 1, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 544 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Eighteen fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 97.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH has adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recoverd from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 9,036, up from 8,979.
Thirty-six Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH reported a cluster of cases at Elk River Health & Rehabilitation of Ardmore Sept. 25.
Four residents and two staff members have tested positive.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 1,122 positive, 10774 negative, 953 inactive, 14 fatalities; Lincoln — 651 positive, 8,158 negative, 595 inactive, one fatality; Marshall — 794 positive, 9,318 negative, 705 inactive, five fatalities; and Maury — 2,472 positive, 26,205 negative, 2,209 inactive, 28 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 197,432 total cases, 2,663,147 negative tests, 2,501 fatalities and 180,781 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 7,255,546 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 207,374 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 34,103,279 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,016,167 deaths.
—Staff Reports
