Giles County increased to 799 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Oct. 11, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 622 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Twenty-eight fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 149.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH has adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recoverd from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 9,966, up from 9,799.
Forty-one Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Cluster
TDH reported a cluster of cases at Elk River Health & Rehabilitation of Ardmore Sept. 25.
According to TDH, as of Oct. 9, 37 residents and 26 staff members have tested positive. TDH reports eight resident deaths, six new deaths since the Oct. 2 update.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 1,262 positive, 11,931 negative, 1,087 inactive, 17 fatalities; Lincoln — 719 positive, 8,873 negative, 646 inactive, two fatalities; Marshall — 920 positive, 10,167 negative, 787 inactive, five fatalities; and Maury — 2,760 positive, 29,005 negative, 2,434 inactive, 33 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 214,717 total cases, 2,912,759 negative tests, 2,767 fatalities and 193,849 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 7,745,951 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 214,641 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 37,318,319 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,074,500 deaths.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.