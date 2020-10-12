Giles County increased to 815 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Oct. 12, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 631 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Twenty-eight fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 156.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH has adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recoverd from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 10,115, up from 9,966.
Forty-one Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Cluster
TDH reported a cluster of cases at Elk River Health & Rehabilitation of Ardmore Sept. 25.
According to the facility's website, as of Oct. 9, 46 residents and 28 staff members have tested positive. TDH reported eight resident deaths as of Oct. 9, six new deaths since the Oct. 2 update.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 1,296 positive, 12,146 negative, 1,095 inactive, 17 fatalities; Lincoln — 730 positive, 8,929 negative, 651 inactive, two fatalities; Marshall — 946 positive, 10,295 negative, 790 inactive, five fatalities; and Maury — 2,799 positive, 29,539 negative, 2,461 inactive, 33 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 217,682 total cases, 2,948,860 negative tests, 2,774 fatalities and 194,836 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 7,781,980 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 214,925 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 37,672,440 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,078,597 deaths.
—Staff Reports
