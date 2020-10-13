Giles County remained at 815 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Oct. 13, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 641 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Twenty-nine fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 145.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH has adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recoverd from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 10,133, up from 10,115.
Forty-two Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Cluster
TDH reported a cluster of cases at Elk River Health & Rehabilitation of Ardmore Sept. 25.
According to the facility’s website, as of Oct. 9, 46 residents and 28 staff members have tested positive. TDH reported eight resident deaths as of Oct. 9, six new deaths since the Oct. 2 update.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 1,307 positive, 12,248 negative, 1,110 inactive, 17 fatalities; Lincoln — 735 positive, 8,939 negative, 657 inactive, two fatalities; Marshall — 956 positive, 10,330 negative, 803 inactive, five fatalities; and Maury — 2,805 positive, 29,639 negative, 2,474 inactive, 34 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 218,829 total cases, 2,961,490 negative tests, 2,797 fatalities and 196,940 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 7,836,680 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 215,476 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 37,974,575 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,083,131 deaths.
—Staff Reports
