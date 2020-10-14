Giles County increased to 824 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Oct. 14, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 652 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Thirty-one fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 141.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH has adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recoverd from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 10,148, up from 10,133.
Forty-three Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Cluster
TDH reported a cluster of cases at Elk River Health & Rehabilitation of Ardmore Sept. 25.
According to the facility’s website, as of Oct. 9, 46 residents and 28 staff members have tested positive. TDH reported eight resident deaths as of Oct. 9, six new deaths since the Oct. 2 update.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 1,332 positive, 12,329 negative, 1,116 inactive, 17 fatalities; Lincoln — 745 positive, 8,956 negative, 663 inactive, two fatalities; Marshall — 968 positive, 10,363 negative, 811 inactive, six fatalities; and Maury — 2,858 positive, 29,919 negative, 2,497 inactive, 34 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 220,538 total cases, 2,977,826 negative tests, 2,828 fatalities and 198,465 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 7,883,392 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 216,323 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 38,326,891 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,088,804 deaths.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.