Giles County increased to 850 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Oct. 15, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 687 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Thirty fatalities have now been reported for Giles, one less than yesterday’s 31. One fatality that was mistakenly assigned to Giles has been reassigned to their actual county of residence.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 133.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH has adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recoverd from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 10,282, up from 10,148.
Forty-four Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Cluster
TDH reported a cluster of cases at Elk River Health & Rehabilitation of Ardmore Sept. 25.
According to the facility’s website, as of Oct. 9, 46 residents and 28 staff members have tested positive. TDH reported eight resident deaths as of Oct. 9, six new deaths since the Oct. 2 update.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 1,368 positive, 12,431 negative, 1,127 inactive, 17 fatalities; Lincoln — 763 positive, 8,999 negative, 670 inactive, two fatalities; Marshall — 987 positive, 10,4747 negative, 818 inactive, eight fatalities; and Maury — 2,874 positive, 29,998 negative, 2,518 inactive, 34 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 222,827 total cases, 3,000,124 negative tests, 2,864 fatalities and 200,164 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 7,966,634 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 217,601 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 38,750,144 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,095,091 deaths.
—Staff Reports
