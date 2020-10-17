Giles County increased to 869 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Oct. 17, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 698 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Thirty-one fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 140.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH has adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recoverd from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 10,422, up from 10,286.
Forty-eight Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Cluster
TDH reported a cluster of cases at Elk River Health & Rehabilitation of Ardmore Sept. 25.
According to TDH, as of Oct. 16, 52 residents and 26 staff members have tested positive. TDH reported 17 resident deaths as of Oct. 16, nine new deaths since the Oct. 9 update.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 1,405 positive, 12,538 negative, 1,154 inactive, 17 fatalities; Lincoln — 781 positive, 9,049 negative, 685 inactive, two fatalities; Marshall — 1,012 positive, 10,547 negative, 837 inactive, eight fatalities; and Maury — 2,910 positive, 30,286 negative, 2,570 inactive, 35 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 226,139 total cases, 3,033,011 negative tests, 2,903 fatalities and 203,586 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 8,080,786 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 218,896 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 39,494,091 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,106,607 deaths.
—Staff Reports
