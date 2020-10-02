Giles County increased to 672 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Oct. 2, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 550 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Nineteen fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 103.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH has adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recoverd from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 9,080, up from 9,036.
Thirty-six Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Cluster
TDH reported a cluster of cases at Elk River Health & Rehabilitation of Ardmore Sept. 25.
According to Elk River Health & Rehabilitation’s website, 14 residents and eight staff members have tested positive. TDH reports two resident deaths.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 1,130 positive, 10,841 negative, 960 inactive, 14 fatalities; Lincoln — 655 positive, 8,229 negative, 599 inactive, one fatality; Marshall — 807 positive, 9,362 negative, 710 inactive, five fatalities; and Maury — 2,486 positive, 26,323 negative, 2,237 inactive, 28 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 198,403 total cases, 2,678,298 negative tests, 2,515 fatalities and 182,166 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 7,303,914 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 208,304 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 34,429,410 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,025,075 deaths.
—Staff Reports
