Giles County increased to 986 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Oct. 27, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 822 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Thirty-six fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 128.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH has adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recoverd from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 11,528, up from 11,488.
Fifty-two Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Cluster
TDH first reported a cluster of cases at Elk River Health & Rehabilitation of Ardmore Sept. 25.
According to TDH, as of Oct. 23, 52 residents and 31 staff members have tested positive. TDH reported 21 resident deaths as of Oct. 23, four new deaths since the Oct. 16 update.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 1,665 positive, 14,064 negative, 1,382 inactive, 20 fatalities; Lincoln — 925 positive, 9,569 negative, 773 inactive, three fatalities; Marshall — 1,156 positive, 11,699 negative, 994 inactive, 11 fatalities; and Maury — 3,407 positive, 33,911 negative, 2,887 inactive, 38 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 251,774 total cases, 3,285,430 negative tests, 3,207 fatalities and 222,348 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 8,740,824 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 226,211 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 43,787,411 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,163,592 deaths.
—Staff Reports
