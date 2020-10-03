Giles County increased to 678 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Oct. 3, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 558 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Nineteen fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 101.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH has adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recoverd from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 9,123, up from 9,080.
Thirty-six Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Cluster
TDH reported a cluster of cases at Elk River Health & Rehabilitation of Ardmore Sept. 25.
According to Elk River Health & Rehabilitation’s website, 14 residents and eight staff members have tested positive. TDH reports two resident deaths.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 1,139 positive, 10,936 negative, 978 inactive, 14 fatalities; Lincoln — 657 positive, 8,328 negative, 603 inactive, one fatality; Marshall — 815 positive, 9,384 negative, 719 inactive, five fatalities; and Maury — 2,500 positive, 26,460 negative, 2,261 inactive, 29 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 199,595 total cases, 2,694,752 negative tests, 2,560 fatalities and 183,533 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 7,378,171 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 209,328 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 34,782,404 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,031,095 deaths.
—Staff Reports
