Giles County increased to 687 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Oct. 4, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 565 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Nineteen fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 103.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH has adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recoverd from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 9,261, up from 9,123.
Thirty-seven Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH reported a cluster of cases at Elk River Health & Rehabilitation of Ardmore Sept. 25.
According to Elk River Health & Rehabilitation’s website, 14 residents and eight staff members have tested positive. TDH reports two resident deaths.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 1,140 positive, 11,045 negative, 984 inactive, 14 fatalities; Lincoln — 659 positive, 8,463 negative, 606 inactive, one fatality; Marshall — 824 positive, 9,556 negative, 723 inactive, five fatalities; and Maury — 2,528 positive, 26,966 negative, 2,277 inactive, 29 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 201,210 total cases, 2,726,142 negative tests, 2,577 fatalities and 184,404 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 7,404,606 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 209,668 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 34,999,377 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,034,733 deaths.
—Staff Reports
