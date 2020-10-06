Giles County increased to 734 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Oct. 6, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 573 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Twenty-two fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 139.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH has adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recoverd from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 9,536, up from 9,459.
Thirty-eight Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH reported a cluster of cases at Elk River Health & Rehabilitation of Ardmore Sept. 25.
According to Elk River Health & Rehabilitation’s website, 14 residents and eight staff members have tested positive. TDH reports two resident deaths.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 1,175 positive, 11,358 negative, 1,021 inactive, 14 fatalities; Lincoln — 680 positive, 8,617 negative, 614 inactive, one fatality; Marshall — 846 positive, 9,753 negative, 743 inactive, five fatalities; and Maury — 2,582 positive, 27,515 negative, 2,330 inactive, 30 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 205,375 total cases, 2,790,974 negative tests, 2,621 fatalities and 187,026 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 7,477,936 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 210,487 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 35,622,409 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,046,153 deaths.
—Staff Reports
