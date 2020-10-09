Giles County increased to 776 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Oct. 9, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 605 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Twenty-four fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 147.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH has adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recoverd from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 9,728, up from 9,672.
Forty-one Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Cluster
TDH reported a cluster of cases at Elk River Health & Rehabilitation of Ardmore Sept. 25.
According to TDH, 37 residents and 26 staff members have tested positive. TDH reports eight resident deaths, six new deaths since the Oct. 2 update.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 1,224 positive, 11,649 negative, 1,065 inactive, 17 fatalities; Lincoln — 711 positive, 8,816 negative, 631 inactive, two fatalities; Marshall — 878 positive, 9,958 negative, 772 inactive, five fatalities; and Maury — 2,684 positive, 28,242 negative, 2,388 inactive, 32 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 211,003 total cases, 2,861,272 negative tests, 2,732 fatalities and 191,651 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 7,635,052 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 213,158 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 36,694,318 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,064,204 deaths.
—Staff Reports
