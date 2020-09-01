Giles County increased to 448 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Sept. 1, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 316 have now recovered.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 6,771, up from 6,670.
Fourteen fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 118.
Twenty-nine Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH first reported a cluster at NHC, Pulaski July 17.
According to the NHC, Pulaski website, 29 residents and 23 employees have tested positive. Six resident deaths were reported. All patients and 22 employees have recovered.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 768 positive, 8,236 negative, 510 recovered, nine fatalities; Lincoln — 411 positive, 6,064 negative, 290 recovered, one fatality; Marshall — 549 positive, 6,944 negative, 274 recovered, four fatalities; and Maury — 1,778 positive, 19,072 negative, 1,131 recovered, 15 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 156,329 total cases, 2,028,999 negative tests, 1,781 fatalities and 118,885 recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 6,055,569 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 184,114 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 25,572,216 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 852,561 deaths.
—Staff Reports
