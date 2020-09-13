Giles County increased to 516 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Sept. 13, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 447 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Sixteen fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 53.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH has adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recoverd from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 7,486, up from 7,404.
Thirty-one Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 857 positive, 9,035 negative, 757 inactive, 11 fatalities; Lincoln — 517 positive, 6,770 negative, 449 inactive, one fatality; Marshall — 639 positive, 7,831 negative, 564 inactive, four fatalities; and Maury — 2,027 positive, 21,402 negative, 1,790 inactive, 20 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 171,824 total cases, 2,248,108 negative tests, 2,078 fatalities and 155,865 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 6,504,139 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 193,867 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 28,837,065 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 921,423 deaths.
