Giles County increased to 531 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Sept. 15, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 452 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Seventeen fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 62.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH has adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recoverd from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 7,635, up from 7,608.
Thirty-two Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 884 positive, 9,299 negative, 768 inactive, 11 fatalities; Lincoln — 537 positive, 6,871 negative, 467 inactive, one fatality; Marshall — 658 positive, 8,002 negative, 581 inactive, four fatalities; and Maury — 2,082 positive, 22,109 negative, 1,819 inactive, 21 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 175,231 total cases, 2,303,410 negative tests, 2,127 fatalities and 158,660 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 6,585,763 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 195,275 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 29,386,463 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 930,589 deaths.
—Staff Reports
