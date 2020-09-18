Giles County increased to 547 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Sept. 18, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 471 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Seventeen fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 59.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH has adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recoverd from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 7,917, up from 7,790.
Thirty-three Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 930 positive, 9,516 negative, 807 inactive, 11 fatalities; Lincoln — 566 positive, 7,283 negative, 498 inactive, one fatality; Marshall — 697 positive, 8,257 negative, 603 inactive, four fatalities; and Maury — 2,178 positive, 23,075 negative, 1,892 inactive, 22 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 180,497 total cases, 2,384,683 negative tests, 2,196 fatalities and 163,181 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 6,696,621 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 198,114 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 30,297,368 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 948,058 deaths.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.