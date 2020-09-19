Giles County increased to 549 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Sept. 19, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 481 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Seventeen fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 51.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH has adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recoverd from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 7,971, up from 7,917.
Thirty-four Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 939 positive, 9,534 negative, 811 inactive, 11 fatalities; Lincoln — 576 positive, 7,381 negative, 508 inactive, one fatality; Marshall — 698 positive, 8,274 negative, 608 inactive, five fatalities; and Maury — 2,183 positive, 23,132 negative, 1,916 inactive, 23 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 181,439 total cases, 2,407,243 negative tests, 2,216 fatalities and 164,982 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 6,751,119 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 199,082 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 30,609,907 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 953,810 deaths.
—Staff Reports
